Businesses Turn to Active Shooter Safety Training Hosted by Santa Barbara Police

The active shooter safety training put on by the Santa Barbara Police Department last week was the third such training Goleta movie theater manager Crystal St. Germain has signed up for.

“Active shooter training is important,” she said. “Anytime I go to a theater — I’m looking at my exits, where to go for protection and the training helps. It gives you an idea of the reality.”

As the nation grapples with deadly mass shootings, some employers are seeking new approaches to protect the workplace and visitors from potential danger.

The Santa Barbara Police Department provided more than 25 business owners, managers and employees with an educational session on active shooter situation in downtown Santa Barbara on July 17.

Those in attendance learned tips to prepare, prevent and respond if an active shooter is in the building or a public environment.

Through the lessons, St. Germain said she’s more confident in safety protocols and responding to a possible shooter situation.

“I pick up on different things now that I’ve had the training,” she said. “The theater itself has more precautions and developed a guest code of conduct.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department video “Surviving an Active Shooter” provides details about what to do in an active shooter incident, including whether it is better to run, find a place to hide, or fight back.

“Knowledge is power,” police Sgt. Eric Beecher told Noozhawk after the event. “Even though it’s Santa Barbara, the same issues happen here and all over the world.”

Downtown Santa Barbara, an organization dedicated to the vitality of the downtown corridor, encouraged its members to attend the training session at Center Stage Theater.

“You never think you'll be in an active shooter situation — until you are,” said Kate Schwab, marketing and communications director for Downtown Santa Barbara. “Planning is important. All businesses should have a plan in place, no matter how small the staff.”

Along with the active shooter safety training, the two-hour seminar provided guidance on workplace safety suggestions and highlighted security concerns such as robberies and burglaries.

Beecher and SBPD Officer Mark Corbett explained the types of calls for service that will receive an officer response, from the lower-level crimes to high priority calls.

Corbett said a person’s life or safety is not worth items that have been stolen from a business.

He also warned attendees of vehicle burglaries, and urged people to lock their cars and remove any valuables from the inside.

They also addressed the presence of homeless people downtown, and how to handle situations where transients interact with business.

