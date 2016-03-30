Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:59 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Businesses Briefed on Cabrillo Bridge Replacement Progress

A wider sidewalk and pedestrian bridge will soon open as construction work moves to the ocean side of Cabrillo Boulevard

Traffic is expected to soon reopen on the State Street side of Cabrillo Boulevard so construction can move to the ocean side of the bridge.
Traffic is expected to soon reopen on the State Street side of Cabrillo Boulevard so construction can move to the ocean side of the bridge.      (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 30, 2016 | 9:15 p.m.

Some relief might be in sight for businesses hunkered down on Lower State Street, where concurrent construction projects have caused headaches for locals and tourists alike.

The city of Santa Barbara is about to move its Cabrillo Bridge replacement project into a third and final phase, which involves reopening a wider sidewalk on the mountain side of Cabrillo Boulevard along with a temporary pedestrian bridge on the ocean side of the existing multi-use path.

City planners invited business owners out for a look at the newly completed portion of the bridge over Mission Creek last week.

The $26-million bridge project, which began in fall 2014 and is expected to last into spring 2017, involves new bridge railings, Mission Creek banks and 9-foot sidewalks — twice the size of the old ones, said Adam Hendel, the city’s supervising civil engineer.

“Everybody’s really happy,” he said. “This is a big milestone for the area to finish this part of it. Everything is there, it’s just a little bit harder to walk around.”

The new bridge will be 9 feet longer than its predecessor, which was built in 1913. It will meet all structural and earthquake safety guidelines while increasing creek water flow.

All vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be moved to the north, or mountain side, of Cabrillo Boulevard over a couple nights next week, Hendel said, noting an official date would be announced next week.

When that happens, Helena Avenue — home to Segway Tours of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Surfing Museum and more — will also reopen.

A new pedestrian walkway between Cabrillo Boulevard and the beach will soon open to accomodate beachgoers and visitors. Click to view larger
A new pedestrian walkway between Cabrillo Boulevard and the beach will soon open to accomodate beachgoers and visitors.            (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Cabrillo Boulevard-fronting Wheel Fun Rentals manager Gonzalo Cortez welcomes the news. Sidewalk and street closures were a little confusing for potential customers, he said.

“We had a lot of phone calls,” Cortez said. “People couldn’t find us.”

Mountain Air Sports manager Joey Duddridge said the new bridge looked a lot nicer, and a larger walkway flowing onto State Street could bring a much-needed boost in foot traffic.

“It obviously needed to be done,” he said of construction.

The Lighthouse Skateshop just opened last week at 16 B Helena Ave. in the former home of the Mermaid’s Chest antique shop, which its owner closed last year because of construction.

Skateshop owners Naren Porter-Kasbati and Spencer Navarro are young locals excited to be moving into what they call the last “real” part of the Funk Zone. Their business is also within easy walking — or skating — distance of the Santa Barbara waterfront skate park.

“All the locals already know (we’re here),” Porter-Kasbati said.

This side of Cabrillo Boulevard will soon open to traffic. Click to view larger
This side of Cabrillo Boulevard will soon open to traffic. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The Lighthouse, which sells everything a skateboarder could need along with its own brand of clothing, already has a good bond with neighbors. They refer surfers to Surf N’ Wear’s Beach House and vice versa.

Changes in construction shouldn’t impact Stearns Wharf or the Arts and Crafts Show operations, Hendel said.

Mason Street will remain closed for nearby La Entrada construction until next year, he said, but those crews were aiming to complete sidewalk improvements in time to reopen State Street to more traffic by the Fourth of July.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will move to the mountain side of Cabrillo Boulevard from the ocean side, shown here, for the next phase of the bridge replacement project over Mission Creek. Click to view larger
Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will move to the mountain side of Cabrillo Boulevard from the ocean side, shown here, for the next phase of the bridge replacement project over Mission Creek.  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

