Santa Barbara Businessman Jerry Pelton Elected to PathPoint Board of Directors

PathPoint, a California-based nonprofit organization that provides services, programs and opportunities for people with disabilities and disadvantages since 1964, recently elected local business leader Jerry Pelton to join its Board of Directors.

A business professional with 35 years of experience in industrial real estate development and commercial real estate brokerage, Pelton brings a wealth of business and community experience and opportunities to PathPoint.

A longtime Santa Barbara resident, Pelton served as managing director at CB Richard Ellis for 10 years before becoming a managing member with J & P Development and partner at the Pacifica Company. During his tenure at CBRE, he received multiple awards in leadership for his influential role and contributions to the company.

Apart from PathPoint, Pelton also sits as a board member of the Cal Lutheran University Center for Economic Research and Forecasting. Additionally, he serves as the chief financial officer for the Valencia Commerce Center Association.

Prior to his election at PathPoint's Board of Directors, Pelton served as an executive board member for the Ventura Chamber of Commerce and served as a chairman for UCSB's Economic Forecast Project.

As a prominent, award-winning business leader in both Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, Pelton believes in PathPoint's mission of giving back and serving the community through programs, services and opportunities to improve the lives of people with disabilities and disadvantages.

"I am excited to join PathPoint, especially at a time when the organization is celebrating its 50th founding anniversary in 2014," Pelton said. "I hope to contribute to PathPoint's success in fostering independence and community involvement among our community members with disabilities and disadvantages."

A devoted family man, Pelton is married to his high school sweetheart wife, Pam, for 43 years. They are both graduates of California State University-Northridge. Their family includes children Vanessa, Jefferey and Jennifer with husband William Gibbons, and grandsons, William and Connor.

Jerry and Pam enjoy gathering family and friends at their home for delicious meals, lively conversation and walks on the beach. The couple also serve as hospitality ministers at St. Barbara’s The Old Mission Parish and spends their free time gardening and hiking in the nearby Los Padres National Forest.

Pelton pursues his lifelong hobby of following aviation and aerospace with reading, traveling to air shows and museums and going to see missile launches at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

— Trinity Ann Schwartz is a publicist representing PathPoint.