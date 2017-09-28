Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:29 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Businessman Justin Fareed Files Paperwork to Run for Congress Again in 2018

Republican Justin Fareed, left, debates Democrat and then-Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal at Cal Poly’s Spanos Theater in October 2016 during the race for the 24th Congressional District. Fareed recently filed paperwork to run in 2018.  (Joe Johnson / San Luis Obispo Tribune file photo)
By Matt Fountain for the San Luis Obispo Tribune | September 28, 2017 | 3:28 p.m.

A 29-year-old Santa Barbara businessman and two-time Republican candidate for the Central Coast’s 24th Congressional District has filed papers for a third run for Congress.

Justin Donald Fareed, who in November 2016 lost his most recent run for the seat by about 6.6 percentage points to Democrat Salud Carbajal, filed his statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Aug. 16.

As of Tuesday, Fareed’s former website directs to an eFundraising Connections donation page.

According to the FEC, Fareed’s campaign committee raised about $3,000 and spent roughly $5,800 between Jan. 1 and June 30, leaving Fareed with about $54,300, including cash left over from his 2016 bid.

Fareed, who works as president of his family’s business, ProBand Sports Industries, says he is also a rancher in Kern County. In his first run for Congress in 2014, he came within 615 votes of defeating fellow Republican Chris Mitchum in the June primary.

In the latest election, Fareed nearly matched Carbajal’s Democratic Party-backed fundraising efforts, raising more than $2 million during the cycle. Much of that money went to highly produced TV and radio ads, in which Fareed gained some notoriety from his catchphrase, “We’ll talk later.”

Fareed isn’t the only Republican to challenge Carbajal in 2018.

On Sept. 16, Morro Bay Republican Michael Erin Woody formally announced his candidacy for office, though he filed for office in April.

Woody, 50, owner of San Luis Obispo-based Struct One Engineering & Construction, said in a statement Tuesday: “It’s honestly just a feeling of disappointment to watch the same clique of candidates run cycle after cycle.”

On Tuesday, Carbajal’s campaign committee alerted email subscribers of Fareed’s candidacy and used his former opponent’s previous fundraising successes as reason to solicit donations from supporters.

Before Carbajal won his seat, the 24th Congressional District was represented for nearly 20 years by Democratic Rep. Lois Capps.

The district encompasses San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as well as a small portion of northern Ventura County. It leans slightly Democratic but came within 3 percentage points of going to Mitchum in 2014.

Matt Fountain is a staff writer for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. 

