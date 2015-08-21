Santa Barbara Businesswoman Joins American Heart Association Board of Directors

Santa Barbara businesswoman and congenital heart disease survivor Sarah Bishop Jaimes, has joined the American Heart Association’s board of directors as the new leadership development chair.
In this role, she will be responsible for recruiting high-level volunteers and leadership for the organization’s Go Red for Women Luncheon, Heart Ball and Heart & Stroke Walk/Run executive leadership committees.
Most recently, Jaimes served as the chair of the Santa Barbara American Heart Association’s Heart Ball at Bacara Resort & Spa in June 2015.
Jaimes is a business development consultant at Cox Media, where she helps clients navigate successful marketing campaigns.
A native of Santa Barbara, Jaimes has embraced serving the local community and is involved on many boards, and committees.
Her current philanthropic commitments include serving as the vice-chair of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Council, board member of Cox Cares, member of the Cox Season of Giving Committee and Washington School co-chair for the Jogathon 2014 and 2015.
Jaimes earned her bachelors of arts degree in economics and business with a minor in communications from Westmont College.
She has been happily married for 17 years and is the mother of two children.
— Tamara White is the director of marketing and communications for the American Heart Association.