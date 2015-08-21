Santa Barbara Businesswoman Joins American Heart Association Board of Directors

Advice

Santa Barbara businesswoman and congenital heart disease survivor Sarah ​Bishop Jaimes, has joined the American Heart Association’s board of directors as the new leadership development chair.

In this role, she will be responsible for recruiting high-level volunteers and leadership for the organization’s Go Red for Women Luncheon, Heart Ball and Heart & Stroke Walk/Run executive leadership committees.

Most recently, Jaimes served as the chair of the Santa Barbara American Heart Association’s Heart Ball at Bacara Resort & Spa in June 2015.

Jaimes is a business development consultant at Cox Media, where she helps clients navigate successful marketing campaigns.

A native of Santa Barbara, Jaimes has embraced serving the local community and is involved on many boards, and committees.

Her current philanthropic commitments include serving as the vice-chair of the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Council, board member of Cox Cares, member of the Cox Season of Giving Committee and Washington School co-chair for the Jogathon 2014 and 2015.

Jaimes earned her bachelors of arts degree in economics and business with a minor in communications from Westmont College.

She has been happily married for 17 years and is the mother of two children.

— Tamara White is the director of marketing and communications for the American Heart Association.