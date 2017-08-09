Santa Barbara Cab Driver Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Passenger in 2013

A former Santa Barbara cab driver was found guilty Wednesday of multiple sexual assault charges, including rape, and faces up to 22 years in prison for the 2013 attack.

Hamidullah Sarway, 47, who worked for West Beach Taxi Company, was convicted by a Superior Court jury of raping a 21-year-old intoxicated woman whom he was giving a ride home.

“This conviction will ensure that the defendant will no longer be able to violate the safety and security of this community – or any other,” said Joyce Dudley, Santa Barbara County District Attorney, in a statement after the verdict came in.

On July 31, 2013, a bouncer at a Santa Barbara nightclub asked the woman to leave because she was too intoxicated, Dudley said.

A friend of the victim escorted her to State Street where she got into a cab driven by Sarway, Dudley said.

The cab driver was given instructions to take the woman home, but Sarwary instead drove her to Shoreline Park and assaulted her in the back of the car, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The jury found Sarwary guilty of sexual penetration of an intoxicated person, rape of an intoxicated woman, and assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated woman.

Sarwary will be sentenced on Aug. 29 by Judge Michael Carrozzo in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara Superior Court.

