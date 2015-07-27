Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara’s Cabrillo Bridge Replacement Project May Continue Into 2017

City planners expect major work to be completed by the end of 2016 but utility work could continue longer and keep impacting traffic near Stearns Wharf

The Cabrillo Bridge project on Santa Barbara’s waterfront is expected to be nearly complete by the end of 2016.
The Cabrillo Bridge project on Santa Barbara’s waterfront is expected to be nearly complete by the end of 2016.      (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo )
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 27, 2015 | 4:14 p.m.

Construction of the Cabrillo Bridge replacement project near Stearns Wharf should be complete by December 2016 — right on schedule — but Santa Barbara planners say some work could continue into 2017.

Pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles are adjusting to delays and lane closures at the busy intersection of Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street on the waterfront, where crews are working to keep one lane open in either direction, as they have since construction began in fall 2014.

City planners recently offered members of the media a tour and a construction update, explaining that the $26 million bridge project is in the second of three phases.

Work this year is focused on the mountain side of Cabrillo Boulevard Bridge over Mission Creek — which was originally built in 1913 — but that will change in early 2016, when work shifts south to the beach side of State Street, according to Kirsten Ayars of Ayars & Associates marketing firm.

After Labor Day, locals and visitors will see a new combined pedestrian and bike pathway built adjacent to the current sidewalk across Mission Creek.

Supports for the 10-foot wide walkway are already in place, along with a temporary walkway, because the existing beachside bridge will be removed in stage three.

“The goal is to keep the businesses open and tourists in the area,” Ayars said, noting some 6,000 pedestrians use the walkway daily.

One nearby business on Helena Avenue, The Mermaid's Chest antique shop, has already closed due to construction, according to its owner.

As a courtesy, construction crews have been using push and turn supports instead of loudly hammering them into the soil, said Adam Hendel, city supervising engineer for the project.

Work will be halted during the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade next month, and the barriers will be pulled back.

Construction crews will build a new pedestrian walkway near Stearns Wharf, which will temporarily replace a highly traveled path on State Street when Cabrillo Bridge work moves into its third and final stage in 2016. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Hendel said the new bridge will be 9 feet longer and will meet all structural and earthquake safety guidelines while increasing creek water flow, improving sidewalks and creating habitat areas for steelhead trout and tidewater goby species. 

Construction could continue into 2017, he said, since utility lines will need to be moved back.

Traffic has become even more of a headache on Lower State Street due to several simultaneous construction projects, including La Entrada de Santa Barbara hotel and retail project, which should finish around the same time as the bridge project, chief building official Andrew Stuffler said.

Sonos should complete building renovations at Mason Street and Helena Avenue in a month or so, and construction is underway at the children’s museum on State Street, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation.

The city is continuing to monitor the tight parking situation related to the bridge project, which is funded mostly by a federal grant from the Highway Bridge Program and the City Streets Capital Fund.

Stuffler said Entrada construction crew members park in a lot at Anacapa and Mason streets, and the project itself will add even more parking when it’s done.

“I think the big wild card right now is the El Niño later this year,” Stuffler said of keeping construction on track despite rain this winter.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 