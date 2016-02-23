As Water Levels Drop, Santa Barbara Pushes for Quick Relocation of Cachuma Pumping Barge

El Niño rainfall so far has been a letdown, and Santa Barbara city water managers are warning of continued drought danger ahead.

Lake Cachuma has dropped to 14.8-percent capacity, so low that officials need to move a pumping barge that is now surrounded in mud to a part of the lake where there’s still water, an action that needs to happen now, said Joshua Haggmark, the city’s water resources manager.

“We need to move that barge and it needs to move immediately,”​ Haggmark said.

“There’s too much talk going on right now ... and not enough action. It is absolutely paramount that this get done.”

Haggmark delivered the information during a Tuesday City Council meeting.

The member agencies of the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board must unanimously agree to the shifting of the barge, but the Santa Ynez Water Conservation District representative has opposed the move, said Haggmark and City Councilman Harwood “​Bendy” White.

“They don’t have to pay for it and they sold off all but a very small amount of water in September to Montecito, so basically they don’t have any water in the lake,” Haggmark said in an email.

“Their position has been that moving the barge allows for us to potentially steal water that might belong to them. We have stated it many times over that we are not planning anything of the sorts (including in writing) and none of our water supply planning indicates the use of water that might belong to them or any of the other downstream water rights holders.”

COMB includes representatives from Goleta, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Santa Ynez, which all have degrees of rights to the reservoir water.

Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne said the city would bring litigation if the holdout COMB member won’t support the barge move.

The emergency pumping facility barge connects the lake to the Tecolote Tunnel, which transports water to the South Coast. Lake water levels are too low for the normal water intake facility.



Crews must reroute more than a mile of pipe to get to the new, deeper barge location.

Even with a desalination plant open, Santa Barbara will receive about 50 percent of its water supply through Lake Cachuma.

Santa Barbara plans to purchase $3 million of contingency water from the Sacramento Valley Irrigation District, but it won’t be able to transfer any of that water to its customers if the barge is not moved.

The problem is not just Santa Barbara’s; all of the water agencies and communities on the South Coast need the barge moved to access Cachuma water starting in August.

Haggmark said it puts a “catastrophic cascade” on Santa Barbara’s neighboring communities and raises concerns about the quality of the water if the barge isn’t moved.

“We are in a crisis,” Councilman Gregg Hart said. “We should be working together.”

In addition to concerns about the barge, Haggmark said, the city could move in a few months to a mandatory 35-percent reduction in water use — up from the current 25 percent.

Haggmark said he expects city residents to reach that goal because it was already at 29 percent year over year in January.

“Fortunately for us the community continues to get the conservation message,”​ Haggmark said.

With increased conservation, the city plans to raise its water rates again to pay for the lost revenue from lower water sales.

Rainfall for the water year as of Feb. 9 at Gibraltar Reservoir is 50 percent of normal, or about 8.55 inches, and Lake Cachuma is at 61 percent of normal, or 7.98 inches.

“Mother Nature doesn’t seem to be working with us on this,”​ Haggmark said.

