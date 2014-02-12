Santa Barbara Cancels Street Sweeping for Presidents Day Holiday

The street maintenance office of the City of Santa Barbara's Transportation Division reminds citizens that regular street sweeping in residential neighborhoods will be canceled on Monday in observance of Presidents Day, and parking enforcement will also be canceled in the posted street sweeping zones that day.

This primarily affects the Samarkand and Eastside areas, where regular Monday sweeping would have occurred.

There will be no “makeup” sweep following this cancellation; the next sweep will occur on the next regularly scheduled sweeping day in each neighborhood.

An announcement of street sweeping cancellations is available on the Street Sweeping Hotline at 805.897.1903, and all the 2014 street sweeping holiday cancellations are listed on the city website, available by clicking here.

— Nick Cabugos is a street maintenance supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.