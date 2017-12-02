Santa Barbara Can’t Hang On to Early Lead, Falls to Los Alamitos

The Santa Barbara girls water polo team fell to Los Alamitos 9-3 on Saturday in a non-league matchup.
Georgia Ransone scored three first quarter goals to stake the Dons to an early 3-1 lead.
Los Alamitos, a top ten team in Division-One, weasled their way back into the match to tie it up at three heading into the fourth quarter.
The Dons ran out of gas in the fourth, conceding six goals without scoring at all themselves.
Santa Barbara (1-1) takes on rival San Marcos on Tuesday.
