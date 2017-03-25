Santa Barbara Can’t Hold Off Camarillo

Santa Barbara High took a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning against Camarillo on Saturday, but the host Scorpions erupted for six runs in the inning and beat the Dons, 6-2, in a Chatsworth Tournament game.
Camarillo took advantage of a tiring Tim Piozet and scored two runs on a one-out double by Jeff Thoben. Tommy John Holguin was brought in to relieve Piozet and the Scorpions added four runs on three hits. Thoben stole home for the go-ahead run on a double steal.
Piozet allowed five hits and held Camarillo scoreless through five innings.
Santa Barbara's offense was led by Nick Dallow (3-for-3) and Joe Firestone (2-2).
The Dons head to Phoenix to play in the Coach Bob Tournament.
Santa Barbara… 000 101 0 — 2 8 1
Camarillo…000 006 x — 6 10 0
Piozet, Holguin (6) and Andrade; Baldovino and Alfino.
WP: Baldovino. LP: Piozet (0-3)