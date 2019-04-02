Santa Barbara Can’t Overcome Rocky Start Against St. Bonaventure

Baseball

St. Bonaventure made Santa Barbara High pay for a rocky start, beating the Dons 6-3 in a non-league baseball game on Tuesday.

The Dons (10-6-1) gave up two hits, six walks, three hit batters and four errors.

Jackson Hamilton picked up for Carter Park after the third and pitched two scoreless innings. Bryce Warrecker followed and set the Seraphs down in order in the sixth.

Jackson and Bryce pitched really good today," coach Steve Schuck said. "It was good to see Jackson bounce back after a shaky star in Arizona.

Anthony Firestone continued his hot hitting, collecting two hits, including a triple, and driving in a run. Frankie Gamberdella had two hits and a walk, Nick Oakley singled, walked and stole a base and Oliver Vallejo hit his first double of the season.

The Dons are back on the field Wednesday at Buena.

"I have no doubt that we will show up ready to go," said Schuck.