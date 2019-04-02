Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, April 2 , 2019, 9:44 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Santa Barbara Can’t Overcome Rocky Start Against St. Bonaventure

Nick Dallow Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s Nick Dallow slides safely into third base ahead of the throw to St. Bonaventure’s Gavin Conary. (Lisa Ishikawa photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 2, 2019 | 6:34 p.m.

St. Bonaventure made Santa Barbara High pay for a rocky start, beating the Dons 6-3 in a non-league baseball game on Tuesday.

The Dons (10-6-1) gave up two hits, six walks, three hit batters and four errors.

Jackson Hamilton picked up for Carter Park after the third and pitched two scoreless innings. Bryce Warrecker followed and set the Seraphs down in order in the sixth.

Jackson and Bryce pitched really good today," coach Steve Schuck said. "It was good to see Jackson bounce back after a shaky star in Arizona.

Anthony Firestone continued his hot hitting, collecting two hits, including a triple, and driving in a run. Frankie Gamberdella had two hits and a walk, Nick Oakley singled, walked and stole a base and Oliver Vallejo hit his first double of the season.

The Dons are back on the field Wednesday at Buena.

"I have no doubt that we will show up ready to go," said Schuck.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 