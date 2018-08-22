Santa Barbara Can’t Overcome Slow Start, Falls at Valencia

Girls Volleyball

A shorthanded Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team was swept at Valencia in a non-league match on Wednesday night. The scores were 25-13, 25-19, 26-24.

"Tonight we were down two important players due to injuries, and as a team we came out very slow and timid," Santa Barbara coach Ariana Garner. "We are slowly building our confidence but we need to come out firing on all cylinders in the beginning of the match rather than waiting until its tied 23 all in the third set."

Freshman Emma Zuffaleto played well for the Dons, earning four kills on a .500 hitting percentage. Hayden Randolph played solid defense, picking up eight digs.

Santa Barbara dropped its fourth straight match, but Garner sees improvement in her team.

"As a team, we know this process is going to be grueling and slow," she said. "At this point, we seem to be one point away in each match from turning the leaf and beginning to believe in ourselves.

"We need to walk into the gym with some swag but that won’t happen until we earn our first match win as a team," she added. "However, like us coaches have been saying: ‘We’re on the right path and making the right moves, we just need to believe.’"

Things don't get any easier for the Dons. They play top-seeded Torrey Pines in the first round of the Tournament of Champions on Friday at J.R. Richards Gym.



