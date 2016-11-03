Santa Barbara Caps League-Title Campaign With 11-7 Victory

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High wrapped up the outright Channel League boys water polo championship on Thursday with an 11-7 win over Buena.

The Dons played most its younger players in the game. Adam Coffin led the team with four goals and Chase Raisin and RJ Goligoski tallied three apiece. Adam Kubini dished out four assists and Julian Bacon earned three ejections to go with one goal. At goalie, Hunter Brownell had five saves and four assists

Santa Barbara finishes 7-1 in league and 18-8 for the regular season.

The Dons will learn their draw in the CIF Division 1 playoffs on Saturday.