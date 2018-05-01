Car Crash Cuts Power to 1,000 Homes Near Cleveland School in Santa Barbara

Authorities say driver taken to hospital with minor injuries; electricity restored to most of neighborhood after several hours

A car crash sheared off a power pole near Cleveland School in Santa Barbara on Saturday night, cutting off the electricity at more than 1,000 nearby homes for several hours.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that the wreck happened about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Alameda Padre Serra.

Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Mike DePonce told Noozhawk the driver suffered minor to moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by an American Medical Response ambulance.

He said firefighters arrived at the scene to find live electrical wires crisscrossing the street in front of the Cleveland School campus at 123 Alameda Padre Serra.

Southern California Edison crews were summoned, but DePonce said it took them a while to respond. As a result, municipal streets personnel erected barricades to redirect traffic around the neighborhood.

Michael Ditmore of the Eucalyptus Hill Homeowners Association said the organization mobilized volunteers and its emergency radio network to assist authorities.

“All of Eucalyptus Hill was in the dark,” he said. “For two hours we were the only traffic control on the upper side of APS.”

Ditmore said volunteers estimated that “hundreds of drivers” were turned around by association volunteers.

By late Saturday, an Edison spokesman said, power had been restored to all but a handful of customers.

No further details — including the driver’s name, age and whether a citation was issued — were available Saturday night. Check back with Noozhawk for an update.

As firefighters were leaving the scene, DePonce said, a medical emergency was reported at the Montecito Inn, 1295 Coast Village Road, so two of the fire trucks were diverted to respond to that call.

