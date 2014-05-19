Santa Barbara Car Free Grand Prize Winner at Earth Day Has Local Roots

Hugh Kelly was the grand prize winner of the Santa Barbara Car Free Earth Day drawing this year, winning a pair of round-trip tickets to Portland or Seattle on the Amtrak Coast Starlight — with roomette accommodations and meals included.

Kelly, who biked to Earth Day, is president of the board of the Mesa Harmony Garden, a collaborative volunteer effort to convert unused land to a food forest to grow food and donate it to local organizations that serve people in need, such as the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Kelly embodies the “Local Roots” theme of this year’s Santa Barbara Earth Day, and is actively implementing two key initiatives highlighted this year by the Community Environmental Council, which presents the event: “Drive Less” and “Eat Local.”

Santa Barbara Car Free, a project of the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, puts together a Come to Earth Day Car Free effort every year, offering prizes from a range of project partners, including Amtrak.

Other prizes included several pairs of Amtrak Pacific Surfliner tickets, one-night's stay at the Best Western Plus Pepper Tree Inn; bike rentals from Wheel Fun; passes to the Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum; and bus passes from the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

More than 37,000 people attended Santa Barbara Earth Day. More than 1,000 bikes parked using the bike valet provided by Bici Centro/Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition. More than 700 people registered for the 2014 Car Free prize drawing.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Car Free.