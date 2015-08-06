Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:11 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Discussing Rules, Taxes for Short-Term Vacation Rentals

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 6, 2015 | 5:09 p.m.

The issue of short-term vacation rentals will come to the forefront again next week, when Santa Barbara and Carpinteria officials tackle regulating the growing phenomenon popularized by Airbnb and other websites.

Carpinteria City Council will discuss the issue for the first time at a council meeting Monday, inviting residents to voice opinions about the units rented for fewer than 30 consecutive days — some in neighborhoods where they’re allowed and others where they’re not.

Santa Barbara City Council will take up the subject a second time Tuesday, getting a closer look at whether the city should amend its zoning code to allow home sharing and to better define the difference.

Home sharing involves renting part of a dwelling that’s a primary residence, with the host present during the stay.

Back in June, Santa Barbara officials voted to uphold a ban on short-term vacation rentals in residential zones — an existing but heavily ignored city ordinance — and directed staff to come up with an enhanced enforcement plan.

Council members opted to give current illegal renters a yet-to-be-determined grace period to discontinue the practice.

More than 90 people spoke at that meeting, upset Santa Barbara has forced short-term vacation rental owners to register for a business license and to pay transient-occupancy taxes while calling the practice illegal in residential zones, since it’s considered a business.

Santa Barbara council will consider spending $180,000 of general fund money to help with enforcement, legal services and ongoing staff costs.

Officials will also contemplate subpoenaing vacation rental websites, issuing fines to zoning ordinance violators and whether short-term rental owners flying under the radar should pay back bed taxes.

Santa Barbara council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Nearly 350 such rentals are registered in Santa Barbara — officials think it’s likely many more — and Carpinteria officials estimate 271 short-term rentals currently exist.

Carpinteria residents have complained to the city about short-term vacation rentals operating outside allowed zones, so the city will review its current code.

That code permits property owners outside single-family residential zones to offer short-term rentals, with most in multi-family residential areas near the beach.

Carpinteria City Council could take action Monday and will also consider a home stay option. Carpinteria’s meeting will be Monday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave.

In February, Goleta City Council approved a new ordinance requiring short-term vacation rental property owners in Goleta to apply for a business license, submit a “nuisance response plan” and pay a fee of about $75 for a permit to operate, among other rules.

That ordinance took effect July 1, and staff members were reaching out to register rentals last week. The city couldn’t share any progress yet.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 