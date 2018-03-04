Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Top Seeded for CIF SoCal Soccer Regionals

Boys Soccer

CIF-Southern Section champions Santa Barbara High and Carpinteria received No. 1 seeds and home games in their respective divisions for the CIF SoCal Regional Championships on Sunday.

The Division 1-champion Dons (18-1-3) will open the D-1 regional against Sunnyside of Fresno on Tuesday at UCSB's Harder Stadium at 4 p.m. The venue was switched from San Marcos High.

Sunnyside (21-4-2) is the Division 1 champion of the Central Section. It defeated No.1 Clovis in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Clovis North in final.

Santa Barbara won the Southern Section title over L.A. Cathedral in a penalty-kick shootout, 3-2. UCSB-bound goalkeeper Ben Roach stopped three consecutive PKs in the dramatic victory. It was the seventh section title in program history.

The Dons will be going for their second regional title. They won the Division 2 championship back in 2011.

Carpinteria (13-2-5), the Southern Section Division 6 winner in a 3-2 overtime victory over Rubidoux, will host Torres, the L.A. City Division 5 champion, in a Division 5 regional first-round game on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Torres (12-10-2) beat No. 1 Carson in its L.A. City title game, 2-1, in overtime.

The semifinal games are Thursday at the home of the highest seeded team and the championships are Saturday.

