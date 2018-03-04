Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:32 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Top Seeded for CIF SoCal Soccer Regionals

The defense of Gavin Guilfoyle, left, and Jackson Wright, was key in Santa Barbara victories over Loyola and Cathedral in the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals and final Click to view larger
The defense of Gavin Guilfoyle, left, and Jackson Wright, was key in Santa Barbara victories over Loyola and Cathedral in the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals and final (Trish Guilfoyle photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 4, 2018 | 1:51 p.m.

CIF-Southern Section champions Santa Barbara High and Carpinteria received No. 1 seeds and home games in their respective divisions for the CIF SoCal Regional Championships on Sunday.

Vincent Gonzalez has scored a goal in all but one playoff game for Carpinteria. He scored for the Warriors’ first goal in the final against Rubidoux Click to view larger
Vincent Gonzalez has scored a goal in all but one playoff game for Carpinteria. He scored for the Warriors’ first goal in the final against Rubidoux (Rosana Swing photo)

The Division 1-champion Dons (18-1-3) will open the D-1 regional against Sunnyside of Fresno on Tuesday at UCSB's Harder Stadium at 4 p.m. The venue was switched from San Marcos High.

Sunnyside (21-4-2) is the Division 1 champion of the Central Section. It defeated No.1 Clovis in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Clovis North in final.

Santa Barbara won the Southern Section title over L.A. Cathedral in a penalty-kick shootout, 3-2. UCSB-bound goalkeeper Ben Roach stopped three consecutive PKs in the dramatic victory. It was the seventh section title in program history.

The Dons will be going for their second regional title. They won the Division 2 championship back in 2011.

Carpinteria (13-2-5), the Southern Section Division 6 winner in a 3-2 overtime victory over Rubidoux, will host Torres, the L.A. City Division 5 champion, in a Division 5 regional first-round game on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Torres (12-10-2) beat No. 1 Carson in its L.A. City title game, 2-1, in overtime.

The semifinal games are Thursday at the home of the highest seeded team and the championships are Saturday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 