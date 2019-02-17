Santa Barbara’s Weekly Cars & Coffee Gathering is the Wheel Deal for Auto Enthusiasts

Every Sunday morning, La Cumbre Plaza parking lot transformed into outdoor showroom for scores of classic, exotic, custom, sports and muscle cars

Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee takes over the parking lot at La Cumbre Plaza every Sunday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Every Sunday morning, Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza serves as a hub for enthusiasts to meet and share their passion for cars.

A dark gray 2010 Audi R8 boasts a rare combination of a V10 engine with six-speed manual gate shift transmission that will rocket the car from zero to 60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds.

A Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, one of the prettiest cars ever built, is a traffic stopper with its trademark gull-wing doors raised to full flight and a red leather interior. The car is parked alongside a quintessential wedge-shaped Ferrari Testarossa.

A 1967 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class rolls into the mall’s parking lot between the former Vons and the now-vacant Sears.

A driver activates his siren on a vintage police car, while a four-door 1996 Chevrolet Impala SS displays cylinder headlights and other new parts.

These are a few of the eye-popping automobiles people can encounter at Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee, a weekly meetup bringing together the area’s car community.

The free gathering of car fans assembles from 8 to 10 a.m. every Sunday. The vehicles range from super high-end to basic, and it showcases a variety of the finest classic, exotic, custom, sports and muscle cars.

“It’s a big mix of cars,” event organizer Monte Wilson told Noozhawk. “You get the lowrider and hot rods, mixed in with the Ferraris and vintage Mercedes.”

Wilson was there with his highly-customized 1988 Porsche 911 “Outlaw.”

There are no fees to join, registration or obligation. About 150 cars show up “on a good day,” he said.

“Everybody is welcome and we keep it open to anyone who wants to come — from young guys who have cars that they are working on to old classic collector cars and everything in between,” Wilson said.

Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee began eight years ago on Coast Village Road in Montecito, he explained.

The gathering gained popularity quickly and moved locations to Montecito’s Upper Village a few years ago. More space was needed as the group continued to grow, and the entourage ended up at La Cumbre Plaza.

“It’s a good group of people,” said Wilson, who has lived in Santa Barbara for the last 10 years. “People come out so they can see their friends.”

Rain or shine, the event is a memorable stroll for people wanting to catch a glimpse of forever-iconic models, beloved classic cars and new vehicles.

Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee also participates in fundraisers to support local organizations like the Santa Barbara Police Foundation, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.

Wilson noted that the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County will host its annual Rally4Kids in April. The single-day fundraising event features a sports car rally on some of the most scenic roads in California. Click here for more information.

“We do quite a bit of community events,” Wilson said.

