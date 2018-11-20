Pixel Tracker

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara, Cate, Carpinteria, Dos Pueblos Girls Soccer Teams Suffer Losses

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 20, 2018 | 9:47 p.m.

Santa Barbara High gave up a goal in the 25th minute and that was the difference as the Dons lost to Canyon 1-0 in a non-league on Friday.

"We possessed the ball better than we have all season the first 15-20 minutes of the game and were really applying a lot of pressure to the Canyon defense," said Dons coach Silas Fallstitch. "Against the run of play, the Canyon team played a long ball into our defensive box that was deflected and had multiple players scrambling for it. They pounced on it and finished."

Canyon shut down Santa Barbara's attack in the second half.

"To be quite honest, we were out coached in the second half of the match. I personally didn’t do enough to give the ladies the platform they needed to get a positive result tonight," said Fallstitch. "I applaud the ladies for sticking with it and fighting hard until the end."

He praised defenders Talia Zampese, Josie Gonella, Brianna Lopez and Destiny Boynton.

The Dons are back at San Marcos on Tuesday against Arroyo Grande at 5 p.m.

Carpinteria Girls Edged by Santa Clara

The Warriors gave up a goal near the end of the first half and lost 1-0 to Santa Clara in a non-league game on Friday.

"I thought we were the stronger team overall, especially in the second half, but we just could not generate many good chances," said coach Charles Bryant.  "We kind of stalled in the offensive third and threatened with some crosses but really did not mount much of a threat beyond that."

Carpinteria is 0-4.

Cate Beaten by Sage Hill

Cate ran into an experienced Sage Hill team from Newport Beach and fell 2-0 in a non-league game at home.

Goalkeeper Taylor Kane kept the score down by making 15 saves, including several acrobatic stops.

Coach Taylor Wyatt lauded the play of freshmen Rachel Ma, Francesca Castellarin, Olivia Dorion, and Ali Istanbullu.  

'They played their new roles with eagerness, intensity, and a great deal of skill," said Wyatt.

The Rams play at rival Carpinteria on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos Girls Blanked by Saugus

The Chargers fell to 1-2 after a 3-0 loss against a strong Saugus team at Girsh Park on Friday.

Dos Pueblos plays at Moorpark on Monday.

