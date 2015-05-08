Santa Barbara Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Beachfront Arts & Crafts Show

Nearly 200 artists will set up shop every Sunday, and the city will celebrate the milestone with a free concert May 17 at Chase Palm Park

Santa Barbara is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the popular beachfront Arts & Crafts Show with events scattered throughout the month of May.

The Cabrillo Arts Pavilion features selected works of art during a daytime exhibit through May 25, and the city will hold a special celebration Sunday, May 17 featuring a concert at Chase Palm Park and food trucks.

"The show attracts thousands of people to the waterfront every year," said Judith McCaffrey, the city's recreation programs manager. "What makes it unique is that no matter what you see down there — the size, the medium, the art or craft — you're purchasing it from the person who made it, so it is an original piece of artwork."

Nearly 200 artists set up every Sunday at the show.

McCaffrey said volunteers organized the first art event in De la Guerra Plaza in 1965. They called it the Domingo Art Show and a dozen artists displayed their work, but not for sale. The city sponsored the event in 1966 and changed the name to the Sabado and Domingo Art Show, also moving it to Cabrillo Boulevard.

In 1971, the city allowed artists to display crafts at the show, and the following year the city changed the name to the Santa Barbara Arts & Crafts Show.

"For 50 years, the Arts & Crafts Show has been a Santa Barbara destination," McCaffrey said.

The show takes place every Sunday, and on Saturdays of major holiday weekends, with hours typically from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Artists' booths are set up along Cabrillo Boulevard, heading east from the point of Stearns Wharf at State Street.

