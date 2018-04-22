Santa Barbara’s annual 2-day celebration wraps up in Alameda Park with a serious focus on sustainability education along with plenty of fun

As the second day of Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival was educating and entertaining thousands of visitors at Alameda Park, clusters of dancers in shorts pranced near the main stage and electric scooters were zooming down East Micheltorena Street.

Musical performances and electric bike and scooter test drives were just two of the highlights on display during the two-day event.

The free gathering, hosted by the Community Environmental Council, showcased various Earth Day-themed activities like alternative-fuel vehicles, a food court offering sustainable eats, a beer and wine garden, kid-friendly arts and crafts, a free bike valet, and a “Zero Waste” zone where attendees participated in efforts to separate waste, compost and recycling.

“We hope that people enjoy the festival and also come away with one thing in their daily life that helps the planet,” festival director Kathi King told Noozhawk on Sunday. “Our sub-theme this year is to educate, inspire and act.”

At the festival, the annual Green Car Show featured a collection of efficient and alternative-fuel cars.

Festival-goers got a first-hand look at the vehicles and had the opportunity to test drive electric cars, hybrids, the hydrogen fuel-cell electric Toyota Mirai, the hybrid Prius Prime and Nissan Leaf.

“This is about education,” said Arjun Sarkar, Green Car Show coordinator. “The biggest energy device that an individual family will purchase is the automobile. We are showing what’s available on the market today to lower your energy footprint.”

The festival included special appearances and award ceremonies, among other activities.

On Saturday, Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced that he is a co-sponsor of the Climate Change is Real Act that is being introduce in Congress.

The bill requires the Environmental Protection Agency administrator to reinstate information about climate change or global warming that was removed from, or redacted on, the agency’s website.

“The EPA’s dangerous censorship of facts is incredibly alarming and contrary to the agency’s mission to protect our environment and public health,” Carbajal said in a statement. “This legislation is an important step to protecting the credibility of the EPA and their mission.”

