Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:05 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Earth Day Festival Goes for a Ride with Array of Alternative Vehicles — Including Scooters and Bikes

Santa Barbara’s annual 2-day celebration wraps up in Alameda Park with a serious focus on sustainability education along with plenty of fun

Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival-goers take a pair of electric scooters for a spin at Alameda Park on Sunday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival-goers take a pair of electric scooters for a spin at Alameda Park on Sunday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3180 > of 5
Bicycles were a popular mode of transportation in and around the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Bicycles were a popular mode of transportation in and around the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival at Alameda Park. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3181 > of 5
The festival’s free Bike Valet was a popular feature. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The festival’s free Bike Valet was a popular feature. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3182 > of 5
Dancers move and groove at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Dancers move and groove at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3183 > of 5
The Zero Waste zone gave festival visitors an opportunity to learn how to separate waste, compost and recycling. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The “Zero Waste” zone gave festival visitors an opportunity to learn how to separate waste, compost and recycling. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3184 > of 5
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 22, 2018 | 10:48 p.m.

As the second day of Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival was educating and entertaining thousands of visitors at Alameda Park, clusters of dancers in shorts pranced near the main stage and electric scooters were zooming down East Micheltorena Street.

Musical performances and electric bike and scooter test drives were just two of the highlights on display during the two-day event.

The free gathering, hosted by the Community Environmental Council, showcased various Earth Day-themed activities like alternative-fuel vehicles, a food court offering sustainable eats, a beer and wine garden, kid-friendly arts and crafts, a free bike valet, and a “Zero Waste” zone where attendees participated in efforts to separate waste, compost and recycling.

“We hope that people enjoy the festival and also come away with one thing in their daily life that helps the planet,” festival director Kathi King told Noozhawk on Sunday. “Our sub-theme this year is to educate, inspire and act.”

At the festival, the annual Green Car Show featured a collection of efficient and alternative-fuel cars.

Festival-goers got a first-hand look at the vehicles and had the opportunity to test drive electric cars, hybrids, the hydrogen fuel-cell electric Toyota Mirai, the hybrid Prius Prime and Nissan Leaf.

“This is about education,” said Arjun Sarkar, Green Car Show coordinator. “The biggest energy device that an individual family will purchase is the automobile. We are showing what’s available on the market today to lower your energy footprint.”

The festival included special appearances and award ceremonies, among other activities.

On Saturday, Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced that he is a co-sponsor of the Climate Change is Real Act that is being introduce in Congress.

The bill requires the Environmental Protection Agency administrator to reinstate information about climate change or global warming that was removed from, or redacted on, the agency’s website.

“The EPA’s dangerous censorship of facts is incredibly alarming and contrary to the agency’s mission to protect our environment and public health,” Carbajal said in a statement. “This legislation is an important step to protecting the credibility of the EPA and their mission.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 