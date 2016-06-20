Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration Shaping Up to Be ‘Legendary’

Annual festival gets under way Friday in Alameda Park, with the city's creative spirit on full display for Saturday's parade

The annual Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration will get under way this week, with festivities planned Friday through Sunday.

The weekend festival will heat up at 4 p.m. Friday in Alameda Park and include live music, food, performers and activities. It is open to all ages and includes a special kids area open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Friday's lineup includes a performance by Rockshop Academy students under the direction of George Pendergast of the band Dishwalla, a procession and performance by Miguelito Leon Afro Cuban Solstice Carnival, a dance and Prince tribute by Jenna Tico, and music by the band Legends.

The parade will roll from noon to 4 p.m., beginning at State and Cota streets and ending at Alameda Park. The theme for this year's parade is legends, which will be reflected in both the costumes and decorations throughout the parade and festival.

Festival Executive Director Robin Elander said the creativity seen so far has been diverse, adding that "the parade will be legendary."

More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s parade, featuring costumes, masks and floats handmade by community members at the Solstice Workshop.

On the sidelines, 100,000 spectators are expected to line State Street to watch the parade. VIP tickets can be purchased online by clicking here for those who want to ensure a premium viewing experience.

The first floats are estimated to arrive at Alameda Park at 1 p.m., where parade participants will join in the festivities and start a large drum circle. Festival-goers are encouraged to join in. Once the parade wraps up, floats will be on display in Alameda Park for those who want to get a closer look.

Saturday's musical lineup includes The Brambles, Bryan Titus Trio, Jamie Wyatt and the Bang Bangs, The Caverns, Area 51 and Spencer the Gardener.

The festival will wind down Sunday afternoon. The inaugural children's parade will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the children's area of the park, closest to Kids World. During this time, there will be opportunities for children and families to work on artwork and crafts at special art stations.

Performances by Radio Skyes, The Brambles, Zephan & The Tribe and Hy Brasil will conclude the festival, which ends at 6 p.m.

For those hoping to get involved, the festival has many volunteer positions available as well as sponsorship opportunities. Donations can also be made through the festival’s website by clicking here.

Click here for more information about the Summer Solstice Celebration, including solstice's history, the festival’s activities, music lineups, the parade route and more.

