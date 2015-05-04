Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:27 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Center for Performing Arts Welcomes Three New Board Members

By Sydney Gardner for the Granada Theatre | May 4, 2015 | 3:07 p.m.

The Granada Theatre is pleased to welcome three new members to its Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, which owns and operates the historic theater: Scott Brittingham, Palmer Jackson Jr. and Gretchen Lieff.

Brittingham
Scott Brittingham

Jackson
Palmer Jackson Jr.

Leiff
Gretchen Lieff

The mission of the SBCPA is to serve as a support organization to the resident companies of The Granada Theatre by providing a state of the art venue in an historic landmark, and to promote the overall vitality and sustainability of the performing arts in Santa Barbara.

“On behalf of the SBCPA, we are very fortunate to welcome Scott, Palmer, and Gretchen to the board,” says Sarah Chrisman, President of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts Board of Directors. “They each offer a unique contribution and generous heart that supports our mission to ensure that all of our community members have access and the ideal venue to enjoy the arts.”

Brittingham, a graduate of Williams College (BA) and USC Marshall School of Business (MBA), is a private investor and founder of the Brittingham Family Foundation, which advises and supports nonprofits in Santa Barbara and Southern California.

He brings local leadership experience to the SBCPA, including having chaired successful capital campaigns for leading organizations such as the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and Crane Country Day School. He currently serves on the board of public radio station KCRW and is Chair of the Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab at USC Marshall School of Business, along with the capital campaigns for Thacher School and Santa Barbara Children’s Library.

Jackson, a fourth-generation Santa Barbara native, is a graduate of Yale University (BA) and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business (MBA), who has spent most of his business career leading marketing teams in Santa Barbara high tech companies. He has previously served as Chairman of the Board of The Lobero Theatre and of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

He currently serves as a Trustee at Cate School, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History where he chairs the Museum’s recently announced Centennial Campaign. A life-long musician, Palmer is passionate about the performing arts and can be seen playing around town with his band, The Doublewide Kings.

Lieff is the Founder of the Lutah Maria Riggs Society and Executive Producer of the documentary “Lutah.” Gretchen is passionate about Santa Barbara history and is a staunch supporter of Casa del Herrero, Lotusland, the Pearl Chase Society, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, the Montecito Historical Society, and the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara. In addition to local history and architectural preservation, Gretchen is a supporter of UCSB Arts & Lectures, Planned Parenthood, Channelkeeper, Human Rights Watch, and Domestic Violence Solutions. Gretchen has worked closely with the Napa Land Trust and Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County where she was instrumental in preserving substantial open space. Currently Gretchen is President of Lieff Wines, and serves on the Members Committee of the Coral Casino. Gretchen is a former KGO Radio/ABC News reporter in San Francisco, and holds a BA in Broadcast Journalism from USC.

The 2015 Granada Theatre Board of Directors includes Sarah Schlinger Chrisman, president; Dan Burnham, vice president; Marla McNally Phillips, vice president; Roberta Griffin, treasurer; Mary Tonetti Dorra, secretary; Scott Brittingham; Richard Caleel; Hal Conklin; Patricia Gregory; Palmer Jackson Jr.; L. Robert Johnson; Chris Lancashire; Gretchen Lieff; Philip Marking; Nancy O’Connor; Carrie Ohly-Cusack; Eric Phillips; Sharol Siemens; Rob Sternin; Michael Towbes; H. Wallace Vandever; Carol Wilburn; and Chrisman Executive Director Dr. Craig Springer.

To learn more about how to support the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or the Granada Theatre, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, at [email protected] or 805.899.3000 x130, or click here.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 