Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts Appoints Hayley Jessup as Vice President of Advancement

By Sydney Gardner for the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts | December 11, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

Hayley Jessup

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hayley Firestone Jessup as vice president of advancement.

“As vice president of advancement, Hayley will be responsible for all our fund-raising activities and donor relations programs,” said Dr. Craig Springer, president of the SBCPA and Chrisman Executive Director of The Granada Theatre.

“She will also be an important liaison for us to Santa Barbara’s philanthropic community. The board of directors and I look forward to working with Hayley to build upon the SBCPA’s history of success, broadening and deepening our base of support and improving our ability to serve all of our community’s constituencies,” he said.

Jessup brings to SBCPA extensive experience in fund development and most recently served as the director of major gifts for Direct Relief, where she and her team were responsible with interfacing with over 25,000 donors, generating over $6 million in annual revenue.

Prior to Direct Relief, Jessup served as the associate director of development of major gifts for Laguna Blanca School, where she exceeded fundraising goals by engaging donors and soliciting major gifts, and had led the capital campaign efforts to rebuild many of the school’s aging facilities.

She was previously also the director of development and Alumni Affairs for Dunn School in Santa Ynez, where she led the development team to execute alumni relations, building and fundraising objectives.

“I am honored to join the SBCPA and to have the opportunity to put my skills to work for one of our community’s cornerstone institutions," Jessup said. "As a life-long lover of the arts I truly believe in the SBCPA’s mission to engage, inspire and enrich our beautiful community.”

“The SBCPA is pleased to welcome a professional of Hayley’s experience and knowledge of the local community to our staff,” said Dan Burnham, SBCPA chairman. “We’re truly happy to have Hayley on board.”

To learn more about how to support The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or The Granada Theatre, please contact the Development Department at [email protected] or 805.899.3000 or visit www.granadasb.org.

Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

 
