Santa Barbara Center for Performing Arts Adds Birch Giller, Bowlus to Board

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA), which owns and operates the Granada Theatre, has welcomed Yvette Birch Giller and Jan Bowlus to its board of directors

Bowlus brings a history of involvement in the international arts communities and Birch Giller is involved in the arts communities of Santa Barbara,

Birch Giller graduated from UC San Diego with a degree in communication and worked for a number of years in marketing and advertising for McCann-Erickson and Sunset Magazine and Books.

Giller currently serves as vice president of administration of the Mosher Foundation, which supports effective educational, healthcare and performing arts institutions in the Santa Barbara area.

Birch Giller, a long-time Santa Barbara resident, has shown her commitment to the community through previous positions on boards for Marymount School of Santa Barbara, Storyteller Children's Center, Westmont Foundation, and the National Charity League.

Bowlus recently moved to Santa Barbara with his wife Alison, after spending the last 40 years in Germany and England as a senior investment banker with Rothschild and Deutsche Bank.

While in Europe, Bowlus was a member of the board of the Frankfurt International School and The Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra, and chairman of the Anvil Trust, an entertainment venue providing world-class classical music.

In 2016 he was elected to the Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA).

The 2018-19 SBCPA Board of Directors includes: Palmer Jackson, chair; Timothy Fisher, vice chair; Dan Burnham, immediate past chair; Roberta Griffin, treasurer; Mary Tonetti Dorra, secretary; Bowlus, Sarah Schlinger Chrisman, David Cronenbold, Jon DuPrau, Brooks Firestone, Birch Giller; Blake Jones, Gerry Rubin, Leanne Schlinger Carol Wilburn and Merryl Snow Zegar.

The SBCPA’s mission is to promote the vitality and sustainability of the performing arts in Santa Barbara by providing a state-of-the-art historic landmark to host the eight resident companies: CAMA, Music Academy of the West, Opera Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Choral Society, Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, Theater League, and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

For more about how to support The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts or The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 805-899-3000 or [email protected] Visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jennifer Zacharias The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.