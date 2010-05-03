Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 9:20 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Central Library Features Pajama Storytime

Event to feature bedtime stories for children of all ages

By Beverly Schwartzberg | May 3, 2010 | 6:45 p.m.

Put on your jammies and come to the Library! The Santa Barbara Public Library System will host a Pajama Storytime at 7 pm, May 19 at the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The event is intended for families with children of all ages. Participants will enjoy an evening of reading in small groups. Storytellers from the library will be available, and parents and older children are invited to read to younger children as well. We’ll have picture books on hand, but families should bring their own favorite books! Kids and parents are encouraged to come in their pajamas and bring their favorite bedtime items, such as teddy bears, pillows and blankets. Cookies and milk will be provided at the end of the evening.

Each year, thousands of local children enjoy weekly story times at the library. This event is designed to involve parents and caregivers in reading to children. Parents who read with children are more likely to have children who love books.

This event is cosponsored by the library’s Children’s Department and Adult and Family Literacy Programs, which provide free adult tutoring and family programs at all branch libraries. For more information on the Pajama Storytime, contact Beverly Schwartzberg at 805.564.5619 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Beverly Schwartzberg represents the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program.

 
