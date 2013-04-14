Santa Barbara Central Library Goes Out on a Limb with Arbor Day Story Time

In honor of National Arbor Day, local artist, illustrator and author Gail Lucas will read from her children’s book, Trevor, the Traveling Tree, at the 10:30 a.m. story time on Tuesday, April 23, at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Young children and their families will enjoy the delightful book illustrations and the story of Trevor and his lucky friends, who go for a wild romp through the city and into the forest. Trevor the tree will make a guest appearance during the story time.

The Santa Barbara Public Library takes pride in honoring our rich urban forest and the variety of trees that thrive in our coastal desert climate. Several books about the trees of Santa Barbara are available in the branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

Santa Barbara Beautiful was instrumental in arranging Lucas’ visit for this special story time. A local nonprofit organization that encourages young people to learn about and care for trees, Santa Barbara Beautiful teams up with the City of Santa Barbara each year to help local schools and students plant trees, and recognize their efforts at creative Arbor Day celebrations.

— Chris Gallery is a reference librarian at the Santa Barbara Public Library.