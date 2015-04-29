Santa Barbara Central Library Hosting Tours for Parents

The Santa Barbara Central Library will host three library tours for parents during the month of May.

During each 25-minute tour, library staff will review available books, music, film and digital materials. Participants will be made aware of the various collections for parents and learners of all types.

Families are encouraged to participate in a regularly scheduled library program before or after the tour. Interested parents, caregivers and children should meet at the fish tank in the Children’s Area of the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. on any of the following days and times:

» Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. (before Wiggly Storytime)

» Saturday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. (before Bilingual Storytime)

» Tuesday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. (after A.R.F!)

The library tours for parents are a result of a collaboration with the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Family Resource Center and will focus on library offerings for children with learning challenges. Library materials can be used to support a variety of learning styles. Spanish translation is available and all are welcome.

No reservations are required. Participants may call 805.564.5674 for more information.

This program is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Lisa Gonzalez is a project coordinator for the Santa Barbara Central Library.