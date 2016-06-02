Santa Barbara Central Library to Close June 9-10 for Interior Renovations

The Santa Barbara Central Library, located at 40 E. Anapamu St., will be closed Thursday and Friday, June 9 and 10, in preparation for renovations on the main and upper floors.

Renovation enhancements will include new magazine and newspaper display furniture, additional tables and seating in the eating area, a designated location for community event flyers, new display furniture for browsing collections on the upper floor, new reader tables and seating, installation of new furniture for improved DVD and audio book browsing and a new book sale area.

Patrons who have not been to the Central Library recently will find much to discover and many changes to the interior and exterior of the building.

With a view of the historic Courthouse from the reading and eating areas, free Wi-Fi and new comfortable furniture, the Central Library is a great place to spend time.

Access to the library’s digital collections — including audiobooks, eBooks, magazines and movies — is accessible at any time from the library’s website.

The Central Library will reopen Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. with staff on hand to welcome and show off the new features.

Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito and Solvang Libraries will be open regular hours. Eastside Library will be open regular hours Thursday, June 9, and open at noon Friday, June 10.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

— Jessica Cadiente is the library director of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.