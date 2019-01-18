Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 18 , 2019, 2:49 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Central Library Workshop Offers Poetry as Outlet for Grief, Healing

By Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System | January 18, 2019 | 12:48 p.m.
Jodie Hollander
Jodie Hollander

All humans experience grief at some point in their life. Whether it be the loss of a job, a home, or youth, or the death of a parent, friend or loved one, grief is part of the human condition, a part we often do not speak about openly.

As a way to navigate difficult times, there are many who suggest the healing nature of writing poetry. Research indicates that talking with friends, working with a therapist, and writing about one's thoughts and feelings can be physically and mentally beneficial.

Writing can augment existing therapy, empower individuals, and help people understand what is going on in their minds. As well, writing can provide an outlet for those who are not otherwise comfortable sharing verbally.

In commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the debris flow that devastated so many in the greater Santa Barbara community, the Santa Barbara Central Library and the Squire Foundation are offering a poetry workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Central Library, that will explore how to make sense of our pain.

Participants will study and discuss examples of celebrated poems that tackle difficult topics of pain, grief, and loss, and discuss effective techniques for channeling these feelings.

Led by Jodie Hollander, Squire Foundation artist in residence poet, attendees will examine their own experiences and turn them into poems. This workshop is for anyone who is interested in the transformative power of poetry.

The poems that emerge can be outpourings of the human heart, powerful renditions of healing and loss. No experience necessary.

Registration is required at https://santabarbaraca.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?eventid=17891.

Hollander was raised in a family of classical musicians. She studied poetry in England, and her work has been published in journals such as The Poetry Review, The Yale Review, The Dark Horse, Verse Daily, The New Criterion, and Australia’s Best Poems of 2015.

Her debut full-length collection, My Dark Horses, is published with Liverpool University Press in the UK and Oxford University Press in the U.S.

Hollander received a Fulbright Fellowship in South Africa, a Hawthornden Fellowship, a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant in Italy, and a MacDowell Colony Fellowship. She lives in Colorado.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction and I maintain relationships for many years."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 