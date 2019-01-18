Santa Barbara Central Library Workshop Offers Poetry as Outlet for Grief, Healing

All humans experience grief at some point in their life. Whether it be the loss of a job, a home, or youth, or the death of a parent, friend or loved one, grief is part of the human condition, a part we often do not speak about openly.

As a way to navigate difficult times, there are many who suggest the healing nature of writing poetry. Research indicates that talking with friends, working with a therapist, and writing about one's thoughts and feelings can be physically and mentally beneficial.

Writing can augment existing therapy, empower individuals, and help people understand what is going on in their minds. As well, writing can provide an outlet for those who are not otherwise comfortable sharing verbally.

In commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the debris flow that devastated so many in the greater Santa Barbara community, the Santa Barbara Central Library and the Squire Foundation are offering a poetry workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Central Library, that will explore how to make sense of our pain.

Participants will study and discuss examples of celebrated poems that tackle difficult topics of pain, grief, and loss, and discuss effective techniques for channeling these feelings.

Led by Jodie Hollander, Squire Foundation artist in residence poet, attendees will examine their own experiences and turn them into poems. This workshop is for anyone who is interested in the transformative power of poetry.

The poems that emerge can be outpourings of the human heart, powerful renditions of healing and loss. No experience necessary.

Registration is required at https://santabarbaraca.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?eventid=17891.

Hollander was raised in a family of classical musicians. She studied poetry in England, and her work has been published in journals such as The Poetry Review, The Yale Review, The Dark Horse, Verse Daily, The New Criterion, and Australia’s Best Poems of 2015.

Her debut full-length collection, My Dark Horses, is published with Liverpool University Press in the UK and Oxford University Press in the U.S.

Hollander received a Fulbright Fellowship in South Africa, a Hawthornden Fellowship, a National Endowment for the Humanities Grant in Italy, and a MacDowell Colony Fellowship. She lives in Colorado.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.