Cyclists In for the Long Rides During Santa Barbara Century Race

Hundreds of cyclists rode through Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Saturday morning.
Riders participated in the 100-mile Santa Barbara Century, which climbs 9,000 feet up Gibraltar Road, or the 100-kilometer Metric Century race. A third race, the 34-mile Foothill course, was a new addition this year, with riders sticking to Montecito, Santa Barbara and Goleta.
All of the courses headed into the South Coast foothills.
The fifth annual event promotes bicycling and raises money for local charities.
