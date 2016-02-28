Santa Barbara Chamber Receives Best New Program Award for Economic Vitality Team

The Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County (EVT) was honored by the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE) on Feb. 4 at the organization’s annual conference in San Francisco in the category of building a strong local economy.

This is the first time the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce has been honored with this award. The award, given to the chamber, is shared with all of the chambers of commerce in Santa Barbara County along with the Board of Supervisors for their commitment to EVT.

Representing more than 850 chamber professionals in 17 Western states and Canada, WACE recognizes deserving new programs in various core competency areas. Programs are judged to meet or exceed the chamber’s goals and must be able to be replicated by other chambers.

The Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County was established in 2014, as a division of the The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region. The chambers of commerce of Buellton, Carpinteria Valley, Goleta Valley, Lompoc Valley, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Valley and Solvang, along with the County of Santa Barbara, control the work of the EVT.

The EVT is funded by a grant from Santa Barbara County and by contributions from private enterprise.

— Zoe Taylor is director of economic development of the Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County.