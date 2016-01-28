Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:02 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Chamber Celebrates 8th Annual Regional Business Awards

By Stephanie Armstrong for the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region | January 28, 2016 | 12:52 p.m.

Chamber members and community leaders will gather Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Fess Parker Grand Ballroom to celebrate the 8th Annual Region Business Awards presented by American Riviera Bank.

The Chamber will be highlighting the accomplishments of 2015 under the leadership of Chair Jonathan Miller and who will pass the gavel to Nathan Sigler.
 
The Chamber will also be unveiling the 2015 winners for Large Business, Small Business, Businessman and Businesswoman of the Year. The beautiful Santa Barbara Zoo is being recognized as the 2015 Nonprofit of the Year.


 
Large Business of the year nominees include Armstrong Associates, Jordano’s Inc., MarBorg Industries, Rusty’s Pizza and Santa Barbara Airbus.

Small Business of the year nominees include Grassini Family Vineyards, Imagine X Functional Neurology, Noozhawk, Stardust Sportfishing and The Lark.
 
The Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region is honored to have such incredible members and to represent the local business community. 
 
Special thanks to our sponsors:
 
Presenting Sponsor:
American Riviera Bank
 
Leadership Sponsors:
Montecito Bank & Trust, MarBorg Industries and Village Properties.
 
Supporting Sponsors:
Aera Energy, The Fess Parker, PSAV, Adams Printing and Lure Films.
 
For more information regarding the event please contact [email protected] or call 805.965.3023.

— Stephanie Armstrong is vice president of marketing for the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region.

 
