Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce President Ken Oplinger Recovering from Heart Attack

Ken Oplinger, seen here in October 2017, has served as president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region since 2013. Click to view larger
Ken Oplinger, seen here in October 2017, has served as president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region since 2013.
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 16, 2018 | 7:53 p.m.

Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region, is recovering from a heart attack he suffered on Monday.

Oplinger, 48, had emergency surgery and doctors put in a double stent after they found a full blockage of an artery.

“I was working in the yard on Monday morning and got a severe shortness of breath,” Oplinger said.

Oplinger told Noozhawk that he went inside to lay down but couldn’t get comfortable so he decided to call 9-1-1.

Oplinger said the procedure went well and he is expected to make a full recovery.

“I feel great,” Oplinger said. “I don't have any pain.”

Oplinger, who lives in Oxnard, is expected to be released from St. John’s Medical Center on Wednesday.

Oplinger was hired by the Chamber of Commerce in 2013.

He previously worked as the president and CEO of the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Bellingham, Washington and headed the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. 

