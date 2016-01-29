Santa Barbara Chamber Honors Business Leaders in Annual Awards

Hundreds gather for yearly meeting that recognizes members for contributions to the community

The Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region had quite a 2015, but leaders of the business advocacy organization were quite confident this week that 2016 would be even better.

That confidence stemmed from the prevailing theme of the chamber’s annual meeting Friday at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort — namely, the critical collaboration between area businesses and the community at large.

“What I’ve learned from all of you over the last year is that we need to understand we play a unique role in the community we serve,” said Jonathan Miller, the chamber’s 2015 board chairman.

Hundreds of Santa Barbara chamber members and elected leaders gathered for the 8th Annual Region Business Awards presented by American Riviera Bank to honor the best within the organization and the region.

The chamber added 232 new members last year, Miller said, which was one of the largest single-year increases to date.

Miller passed the chairman gavel to Nathan Sigler of Cottage Health, who pledged to continue leading in the spirit of collaboration with a focus on economic development promotion and advocacy for a commuter rail program, Highway 101 widening, local infrastructure improvements, new air service to Santa Barbara Airport and more.

“Our future is bright,” Sigler said. “Thank you for collaborating with us in 2015. We’re here to serve you.”

The Santa Barbara Zoo was recognized as the 2015 Nonprofit of the Year followed by Grassini Family Vineyards taking home the Small Business of the Year award.

It was the third time Grassini was nominated in the category that includes 80 percent of chamber members, according to chamber CEO and President Ken Oplinger.

“We’re so thrilled to be a part of this community,” CEO Katie Grassini said.

All nominees received a plaque, including Imagine X Functional Neurology, Noozhawk, Stardust Sportfishing and The Lark.

Large Business of the Year went to MarBorg Industries, which was nominated along with Armstrong Associates, Jordano’s Inc., Rusty’s Pizza and Santa Barbara Airbus for the honor.

Businesswoman of the Year went to Michelle Apodaca of Deckers Outdoor, who said she was surprised to learn of the honor.

Steven Amerikaner was equally shocked to be holding his Businessman of the Year Award, surrounded by his family on stage.

“I’m speechless at the honor,” the seasoned attorney and former city of Santa Barbara attorney said. “I’m speechless that my family conspired.”

Amerikaner of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck thanked his family and the chamber, saying a true partnership between businesses and nonprofits is what makes the Santa Barbara chamber so special.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .