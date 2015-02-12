Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Business at Annual Luncheon

The organization doles out awards and expresses appreciation for the guidance of CEO Ken Oplinger

A lot can happen in a year, and leaders of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce are confident they will continue seeing success in 2015.

The pro-business organization hosted its seventh annual Regional Business Awards and annual State of the Chamber luncheon Thursday at the Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort, where leaders recognized some of the members who keep those accomplishments coming.

For Chamber of Commerce CEO Ken Oplinger, 2014 was his first whole year on the job, having been hired in June 2013, and his colleagues had nothing but nice things to say about his tenure.

Joanne Funari, the chamber's 2014 board chairwoman, thanked Oplinger for his guidance leading the chamber before introducing her successor for 2015.

New board chairman Jonathan Miller, a partner at Nye, Peabody, Stirling, Hale & Miller LLP, expressed his excitement for the year and for working with Oplinger, who has focused chamber efforts on the Highway 101 widening project, workforce housing and on partnerships with other local chambers of commerce, among other things.

Miller will be meeting with what he called a talented group of board members to set the chamber’s priorities for 2015 — emphasizing a spirit of collaboration and the needs of hundreds of members.

“We are here to listen to what you think,” he said. “If you have ideas about things you think this community should be addressing, we want to hear them. Here’s to an outstanding 2015.”

After announcing new board members and bidding farewell to those stepping down, Oplinger turned the event toward award winners.

Nonprofit of the Year went to St. Vincent’s, an organization that has helped strengthen low-income families and seniors through affordable housing programs, early childhood education and family enrichment opportunities since the 1850s.

The Small Business of the Year award went to opal restaurant & bar, while Montecito Bank & Trust took home Large Business of the Year.

“There’s so many great businesses in our community,” said opal co-owner Tina Takaya, noting the honor was a welcome surprise.

Oplinger said more than 80 percent of chamber members fell into the small-business category, boasting fewer than 20 employees.

Businesswoman of the Year went to former El Encanto general manager Laura McIver, who helped spearhead El Encanto’s reopening in March 2013 but left her post last September to become general manager at Miraval Resort & Spa in Tucson.

McIver expressed her thanks via a video, since she could not attend.

The male counterpart award was given to Steve Hyslop, a longtime local and managing partner of Chuck's Waterfront Grill and The Endless Summer Bar-Café.

