Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Endorses Das Williams for Supervisor

There are two good candidates competing to serve as the First District Supervisor: Das Williams, a one-time Santa Barbara City Councilmember and currently member of the State Assembly, and Jennifer Christensen, the County's Investment Officer. We were pleased to host both at a recent forum on May 20th, where both candidates provided clear answers on a number of issues affecting the business community.

Volunteer leaders here at the Chamber have looked at the records of both candidates. In 2014, Das Williams agreed with the position of the California Chamber of Commerce 29% of the time. In 2015, that support dropped to 15%. At the state level he has too frequently voted in ways that have been detrimental to business, including supporting the elimination of redevelopment agencies (an invaluable tool for urban planning and business investment), raising the minimum wage and supporting several measures that increase the costs of doing business in California.

Mr. Williams is also far less concerned about supporting the County's energy sector than we would like. While there are some examples of efforts to work with this important sector of our economy, like the Tranquillion Ridge deal, these have been few and far between.

At the same time, we do see promising signs that Mr. Williams is open-minded when it comes to issues of concern to the local business community. For example, he helped defeat Measure B in 2009, an anti-business and poor planning measure for downtown Santa Barbara; he has been a full-throated supporter of allowing tip credit in California; and has helped a number of small industries, including the craft beer industry, to break down barriers for their businesses.

Ms. Christensen is admirably making her first attempt at public office, and thus doesn't have a voting record to examine. Yet, she has unambiguously offered her support for many issues of importance to the business community, including the need for better fiscal management at the County and investing in County infrastructure. She presents herself as a strong fiscal conservative, who would provide a vote in favor of many of the things the business community wants to see from County government.

But as we look at the priorities of the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region, there is one issue that is important across every business sector: the rapid completion of the Highway 101 widening project. On this important issue, Mr. Williams has for years expressed his clear and unequivocal support. Ms. Christensen's position is well intentioned but comes with too many conditions to an already well-considered plan, and will lead to further delay - and cost - of this urgent matter.

While we see merit with both of these candidates, we believe that Das Williams is the better choice for this seat in Santa Barbara County at this time. For certain the Chamber wishes to see Mr. Williams place a higher priority on helping make our business community the best it can be, as our regional quality of life depends upon a healthy economy just as much as a healthy environment or good schools. We offer this endorsement as a means of expressing our belief that he has been and will continue to be a strong and effective voice for solutions to a myriad of government practices and regulatory challenges.

We take Mr. Williams at his word when he states that he is committed to supporting more robust infrastructure spending and investment, addressing unfunded liabilities such as astronomical pension obligations (both without simply calling for additional taxation) and streamlining a difficult and unnecessarily arcane planning, development and environmental review process. We believe he is a leader we can work with and, in the long run, is the business community's best choice in 2016.

Finally, we issue this endorsement after some unfortunate events. An early draft of this statement that was released out of courtesy was abridged by others and circulated as a means of trying to stop the Chamber from taking this action. Over the week that has passed, the Chamber heard from some people expressing their opposition to the endorsement, that number totaling less than 1.5% of our membership. In response, we delayed issuing this position while our staff engaged with many of these individuals, and the matter was reconsidered by the Board again earlier this week. The result of that process was the Board again agreeing that endorsing Das Williams is in the best interests of our membership and the business community.