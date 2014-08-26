Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Endorses Measure S

By Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region | August 26, 2014 | 1:06 p.m.

At its meeting on Monday, the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region approved the following statement.

“After a thorough review of Measure S, which will appear on SBCC District ballots across southern Santa Barbara County in the upcoming November general election, the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region has chosen to endorse the measure.

"The chamber strongly agrees with leadership at Santa Barbara City College that many facilities at the campus are in dire need of remodeling, rehabilitation or outright replacement. While we believe those efforts are the responsibility of the State of California, and in full acknowledgement of the potential for a statewide facilities bond that could provide some of the needed funding, there is no question that the top community and city colleges in California have all looked at facilities bonds as the way to make these necessary improvements.

"That said, the chamber is concerned that the majority of the requirement to maintain this important, statewide asset is being placed on local residents and businesses. We believe that SBCC and similar institutions cannot continue the status quo of being all but abandoned by the State of California, while at the same time being given little to no control over who is admitted to the campus.

"Therefore, we will support efforts in future legislative sessions to have the State of California resume their responsibility of funding the infrastructure at community and city colleges, or in lieu of that, pushing for greater control of admissions so that local communities are funding schools that serve local students and do not have a negative impact on issues such as transportation and housing.”

For more information on this position, please contact Ken Oplinger at 805.965.3023.

 

