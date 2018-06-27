Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:59 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advocates Hope Seafood Marketing Campaign Will Net More Business for Local Fishing Industry

In aftermath of oil pipeline leak, Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce plans collective branding drive for locally caught seafood

A crowd gathers to watch the crew of the Mary K commercial fishing boat pull in a catch of mostly shrimp last week at the Navy Pier in the Santa Barbara Harbor. Click to view larger
A crowd gathers to watch the crew of the Mary K commercial fishing boat pull in a catch of mostly shrimp last week at the Navy Pier in the Santa Barbara Harbor. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 7, 2016 | 9:50 p.m.

It took something terrible to turn Santa Barbara business advocates onto the idea of doing some good for the local commercial fishing industry.

That awful thing — the May 2015 oil pipeline leak near Refugio State Beach — scared customers of all sorts away from seafood caught locally, crippling some fishing operations long after officials said the fare was safe to eat.

Around that time, the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce realized it could do a better job serving fishermen by coming up with a collective campaign to brand local catch sold outside the area.

The plan is coming together this month as the chamber seeks to hire a full-time marketing expert dedicated to the cause, and one whose salary will be funded by the chamber and Plains All-American Pipeline, the Houston company responsible for the pipeline rupture that spilled more than 100,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean.

“We have one of the largest commercial fleets on the California coast, and yet in Santa Barbara I don’t think we really think a lot about that,” said Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara chamber. “As we get someone on board, we’ll be doing a lot more.”

Fish Santa Barbara is the placeholder name for the initiative, which is funded for the first two years but could be extended, Oplinger said.

After talking with commercial fishermen, he said Fish Santa Barbara also will work to provide incentives so local restaurants actually sell locally caught seafood instead of cheaper out-of-state options that many currently buy.

Commercial fishermen land more than 10 million uni, crab, lobster and more each year, worth about $10 million to $11 million for fishermen themselves, according to Santa Barbara Harbor operations manager Mick Kronman.

The industry injects nearly $30 million into the local economy annually, he said, serving as the cornerstone of the working harbor with some 60 to 80 boats supporting about 200 fishing families.

“I think the whole notion of sustainable, local and organic — they call it SLO — is a wonderful idea to support our local fisheries,” Kronman said.

Right now, most commercial fishermen are on their own when it comes to marketing.

Some have turned to social media or to direct marketing with sales to consumers bright and early every Saturday morning on the Navy Pier at the harbor.

“That was the birth of some of this,” said Chris Voss, a longtime local fisherman and president of the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to get some professional expertise.

“ We’ve never had a situation where a dedicated person was going to spend a lot of time and effort and expertise in branding.”

Voss said the power of social media presents an opportunity for the industry organization, which until now has never had a dedicated staff member. They’re all out fishing when the weather is good enough to do so, he says.

Voss was happy to be directly involved with the chamber’s hiring process, hoping to undo some of the damage from the oil spill and to raise awareness for what’s being caught locally.

The initiative comes at a time when many fishermen are still going through the claims process with Plains, which is also facing several lawsuits from fishermen, homeowners, the City of Santa Barbara and more.

“We’re going to take a bad situation and do something good out of it,” Voss said.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 