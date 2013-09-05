Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Sets Membership Records

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and new President/CEO Ken Oplinger have just experienced the highest monthly membership revenue levels of the year.

August, which is usually a slow month for membership investment, saw records set for both new memberships (21) and total membership investment (more than $12,000).

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce is the regional leader in creating a strong local economy, providing networking opportunities, promoting the community, representing the interests of business with government, and political action.

To join the Chamber of Commerce or for more information, check out its website by clicking here, or contact Scott Ericson at 805.965.3023 or [email protected].

— Danielle Singer represents the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.