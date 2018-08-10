Friday, August 10 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Ken Oplinger, Santa Barbara Chamber President, Is Running for Oxnard City Council

He will face 3 other candidates, including an incumbent, for District 1 seat

Ken Oplinger, the president and CEO of the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, is running for Oxnard City Council. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 10, 2018 | 10:01 p.m.

Ken Oplinger, the president and CEO of the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, is running for Oxnard City Council.

Oplinger will face three other candidates, including incumbent Bert Perello, for the District 1 seat. The contest represents Oxnard's first district election.

"This is the largest city between Los Angeles and San Jose," Oplinger said. "With the right leadership and the right planning, this city has so much potential. I think I can help the city reach that potential."

Oplinger said there's a time for "crisis leadership" and a time for "visionary leadership," and right now Oxnard needs visionary leadership. 

Oplinger is no stranger to public office. He is a former City Council member for the city of Blaine, Wash.

Before joining the Santa Barbara Chamber in 2013, Oplinger worked as the president/CEO of the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Bellingham, Wash.

He also worked as the president/CEO of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce in California, and prior to that was the director of government affairs for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.

If elected, Oplinger said, he plans to maintain his full-time chamber job. He will have to.

Oxnard City Council members earn $20,412 annually. Fortunately, he said, Oxnard City Council meetings are held during the evening, so he can work in Santa Barbara during the day and attend meetings at night. 

Oplinger lists strengthening public safety, improving streets and roads, boosting public engagement, increasing economic development and enhancing disaster preparedness as his campaign issues. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

