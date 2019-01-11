Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce to Honor Businesses, Leaders at Annual Awards

Members of The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region and community leaders will gather at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore La Pacifica Ballroom for the 11th annual Regional Business Awards presented by American Riviera Bank.

The chamber will be highlighting the 2018 accomplishments as board chairman Rich Block of the Santa Barbara Zoo passes the gavel to incoming chairman Bill Shields of Armstrong Associates.

The chamber is pleased to announce and congratulate Businesswoman of the Year Meichelle Arntz and Businessman of the Year Les Carroll. Women’s Economic Venture is being recognized as the 2018 Nonprofit of the Year, and a special Community Service Award will be presented to the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.

At the event, the chamber will unveil the 2018 winners for Large Business and Small Business of the Year. Large Business of the Year nominees include Acme Hospitality, Armstrong Associates, Frank Schipper Construction, Kyle’s Kitchen and Los Arroyos. Small Business of the Year nominees include Andersen’s Danish Bakery & Restaurant, Imagine X Functional Neurology, Mad Fitness SB, Paseo Nuevo and The Good Lion.

Special thanks to the sponsors:

» Presenting Sponsor — American Riviera Bank

» Leadership Sponsors — Cox Communications, Frank Schipper Construction, MarBorg Industries, Pacific Premier Bank and Village Properties

» Supporting Sponsors — Adams Printing, Lure Films and Spherion

Click here to register for the event. For more information about the event, email [email protected] or call 805.965.3023.

— Stephanie Armstrong is executive vice president of The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.