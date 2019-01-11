Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 11 , 2019, 11:23 pm | Light Rain 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce to Honor Businesses, Leaders at Annual Awards

By Stephanie Armstrong for The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region | January 11, 2019 | 7:07 p.m.

Members of The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region and community leaders will gather at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore La Pacifica Ballroom for the 11th annual Regional Business Awards presented by American Riviera Bank.

The chamber will be highlighting the 2018 accomplishments as board chairman Rich Block of the Santa Barbara Zoo passes the gavel to incoming chairman Bill Shields of Armstrong Associates.

The chamber is pleased to announce and congratulate Businesswoman of the Year Meichelle Arntz and Businessman of the Year Les Carroll. Women’s Economic Venture is being recognized as the 2018 Nonprofit of the Year, and a special Community Service Award will be presented to the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.

At the event, the chamber will unveil the 2018 winners for Large Business and Small Business of the Year. Large Business of the Year nominees include Acme Hospitality, Armstrong Associates, Frank Schipper Construction, Kyle’s Kitchen and Los Arroyos. Small Business of the Year nominees include Andersen’s Danish Bakery & Restaurant, Imagine X Functional Neurology, Mad Fitness SB, Paseo Nuevo and The Good Lion.

Special thanks to the sponsors:

» Presenting Sponsor — American Riviera Bank

» Leadership Sponsors — Cox Communications, Frank Schipper Construction, MarBorg Industries, Pacific Premier Bank and Village Properties

» Supporting Sponsors — Adams Printing, Lure Films and Spherion

Click here to register for the event. For more information about the event, email [email protected] or call 805.965.3023.

— Stephanie Armstrong is executive vice president of The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 