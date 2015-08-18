Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Begins Season with Fresh Staff and Continued Momentum

Advice

Poised to embark on a new season of outstanding classical music events, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is enjoying renewed momentum in the form of fiscal vigor, a freshly augmented professional staff and the growing sense of an organization coming into its own.

The ensemble posted record ticket sales last season en route to its first balanced budget in several years.

It has bolstered its administrative ranks as well, in recent weeks hiring both a director of development (also a first in many years) and an executive assistant/outreach program manager, and the organization launched a redesigned website earlier this summer and commissioned a new logo last winter.

“There is a feeling here that we’ve turned a corner of sorts, and that the orchestra is on the cusp of achieving a new level of success and recognition,” said Executive Director Kevin A. Marvin, who credits the support of SBCO’s board of directors and advisory board and several area financial institutions, including American Riviera Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, City National Bank and Union Bank.

"The hard work of our board and staff is clearly paying off,” he said.

According to Marvin, the orchestra hopes to build on the popularity of its Free Concert Seats for Families program, which enjoyed record participation last season.

Entering its 7th season, the program enables students ages 6 to 18 to attend regular-season concerts in the company of their parents or guardians free of charge.

SBCO’s new prosperity coincides with the appointment last September of Marvin, who had been serving as executive director of an arts nonprofit in Denver following a lengthy career in banking.

Joining the administrative staff on Aug. 3 were Development Director Leslie Velez and Executive Assistant/Outreach Program Manager Margaret Holsinger.

A native of Indiana, Velez most recently served as director of individual giving at the Santa Monica Museum of Art, where among other duties she managed annual fund operations, membership services, major gift solicitations and exclusive donor events.

She joined the staff of the contemporary art museum in 2012 as a development associate before being promoted to the position of foundation and corporate relations manager the following year.

Previously, Velez held successive sales positions at Paige’s Music in Indianapolis and Nick Rail Music in Santa Barbara. She holds a bachelor’s degree in music performance from Indianapolis’s Butler University as well as a master’s degree in specialized journalism from the University of Southern California, and she has completed training at the Grantsmanship Center in Los Angeles.

In her new role, Velez will oversee all philanthropic outreach for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

"We are delighted to have Leslie join our team. Her leadership and expertise in the nonprofit sector will be welcome assets as we bolster our fundraising capabilities,” said Martin.

Since 2011, Holsinger had served as an events and office manager at Elite Meetings International in Santa Barbara, where she oversaw logistics and operations for a series of conferences held each year.

She previously worked as a travel director and program coordinator for SEI Meetings and Incentives in Dallas and as a sales supervisor for Broadway Inbound in New York City. She continues to serve as an independent tour director and guide.

Holsinger earned a bachelor’s degree in musical theater at the University of North Texas and received certification as a tour director at the International Tour Management Institute in San Francisco.

She also studied musical theater at the University of Southern Queensland in Australia and pursued intensive French language studies at the École France Langue in Paris.

“We are very pleased to have found such a well-rounded individual to complement our team. We expect to take full advantage of Margaret’s broad experience and learning,” Martin said.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will kick off its 2015–2016 season at the Lobero Theatre on Oct. 3 with Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 in D Minor, Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture, and Stravinsky’s revolutionary Firebird Suite. Preceded by a “Fire & Ice” party, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The season will continue with concerts at The Lobero on Dec. 8 (including a lecture by KUSC Executive Producer Gail Eichenthal), March 22 and May 17; a chamber music performance at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Fleischmann Auditorium on Feb. 9 and “A Musical Conversation” featuring KUSC host Alan Chapman, SBCO Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama, and select players from the orchestra at the University Club of Santa Barbara on April 5.

Complete program information is available at sbco.org/concerts/season.

Subscription and single-ticket sales are underway. Additional details are available at sbco.org/concerts/tickets.

Founded in 1978, the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra is devoted to presenting concerts and programming of exceptional quality and to fostering engagement with classical music among community members of all ages.

The organization’s reputation for excellence has long attracted musicians of uncommon achievement.

Current and former SBCO musicians perform with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Opera, Pacific Symphony and the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Acclaimed conductor Heiichiro Ohyama has served as music director of the ensemble since 1982. For more information, visit www.sbco.org.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.