Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Honors Chaucer’s Founder Mahri Kerley

By Tim Dougherty for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | August 25, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra honored Chaucer’s Bookstore founder and longtime community arts patron Mahri Kerley for her extraordinary service and commitment to the ensemble during a University Club luncheon Thursday, Aug. 18. The program featured a lively Q&A with Kerley and Chamber Orchestra Board Chairman Joe Campanelli. 

“We are very grateful for Mahri’s continued support and leadership, which have been integral to this organization’s success,” said Kevin A. Marvin, executive director of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra. “Her contributions and commitment to our community are truly remarkable.”

Born in Canada, Kerley opened Chaucer’s in 1974. The store has become a beloved cultural institution, admired for its charm and its longevity in the face of economic pressures that have felled many competitors.

In May, Kerley was among 10 local businesswomen honored by the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation.

She has been a Chamber Orchestra patron for more than 20 years and was appointed to the SBCO board in 2009. 

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s 2016-17 season will open Oct. 8 at the Lobero Theatre with a performance of Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony and Gershwin’s Concerto in F featuring acclaimed pianist Wendy Chen.

The ensemble will present eight concerts during its 38th season, including appearances by noted soloists Paul Huang (violin) and Alessio Bax (piano). 

Complete season program information is available at sbco.org/concerts/season.

Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

 
