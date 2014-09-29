Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:31 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, Musicians Finalize Labor Agreement

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | September 29, 2014 | 2:08 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and the American Federation of Musicians Local 308 have finalized their union labor agreement for the next three concert seasons.

“The board and the musicians were able to negotiate the Collective Bargaining Agreement so quickly because we share the same vision for the future of the orchestra and its importance to the Santa Barbara community,” said Kevin Marvin, executive director of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

Local 308, the labor union for professional musicians located in Santa Barbara, represents the 30 to 40 musicians in the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra. The national union comprises 424 Locals representing 85,000 musicians throughout North America.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, a critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra that has performed well-known classical repertoire and hosted world-class soloists since 1978, kicks off its 2014-15 concert season with a tango-themed gala event titled “Tapas and Tango” and presented by Chaucer’s Books. The gala starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Lobero Theatre.

Professional tango dancers Sandor and Parissa, from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, will perform during the gala. The concert, sponsored by the Walter J. & Holly O. Thompson Foundation, starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 