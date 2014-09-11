Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:35 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s New Season Focused on Lively, Celebratory Music

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | September 11, 2014 | 2:07 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, a critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra that has performed well-known classical repertoire and hosted world-class soloists since 1978, will kick off its 2014-15 concert season with a “Tango & Tapas!” gala event on Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Lobero Theatre.

The gala, presented by Chaucer’s Books, will feature tapas appetizers and local tango dancers.

At 7 p.m. there will be a pre-concert lecture on Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Astor Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, which violinist Martin Beaver will perform with the Chamber Orchestra. The concert, sponsored by the Walter J. & Holly O. Thompson Foundation, will start at 7:30 p.m.

“This is a particularly exciting season for us,” said Joe Campanelli, chair of the SBCO board of directors. “With a new, full-time executive director; a growing endowment; and increased annual support, the Chamber Orchestra is well-positioned for a bright future. The excitement and energy of both Vivaldi’s and Piazzolla’s Four Seasons aptly shows our enthusiasm as we look forward.”

In December, the Chamber Orchestra, led by conductor and Music Director Heiichiro Ohyama, will perform a Brandenburg Marathon at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Lobero Theatre. The concert will feature J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s Chamber Players will celebrate Valentine’s Day by performing Sergei Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op. 34, Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, Op. 100 and César Franck’s Piano Quintet in F minor, N. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

To close the 2014-15 concert season, the Chamber Orchestra will perform Frank Bridge’s An Irish Melody (‘Londonderry Air’), H. 86, Frederick Delius’ "Intermezzo" from Fennimore & Gerda and Prelude from "Irmelin," Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy’s The Hebrides, Op. 26 ("Fingal’s Cave") and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 15.

Following the concert — which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 17, at the Lobero Theatre — Chamber Orchestra subscribers are invited to attend a “Bit O the Blarney” craft beer tasting.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra at 805.966.2441 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

