Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:46 am | Partly Cloudy 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Returning Home to Lobero Theatre

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | April 14, 2014 | 1:46 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, a critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra that has performed well-known classical repertoire and hosted world-class soloists since 1978, will return to its home in the Lobero Theatre after the theater underwent almost a year of renovations.

The Lobero Homecoming Celebration Concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20 at the Lobero Theatre on the corner of Anacapa and Canon Perdido streets.

Music director and conductor Heiichiro Ohyama will lead the chamber orchestra in Wolfgang Mozart’s last symphony, Symphony 41 “Jupiter” K551 in C Major, followed by Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 “Eroica” Opus 55.

“We are thrilled to come back to our home theater and perform downtown Santa Barbara again,” said Joe Campanelli, chair of the SBCO board. “The two charming and joyful symphonies from Mozart and Beethoven portray the celebration perfectly.”

Both symphonies feature lively first movements and intricately-wrought finales that audiences found — and continue to find — immensely satisfying. Mozart’s “Jupiter” has come to be celebrated as exemplifying the ideals of the Classical form, while Beethoven’s Eroica is lauded for pushing the boundaries of that form.

Mozart composed his final three symphonies in the summer of 1788, presumably intending them to be performed in Vienna during the subsequent concert series — though there is no evidence that these performances ever actually happened. The first score to bear the name “Jupiter” was published in 1823, 35 years after it was written. The name originated with the London concert promoter Johann Peter Salomon, who also commissioned Haydn’s 12 “London” symphonies.

As Beethoven worked on his Symphony No. 3 in 1804, he was acutely aware of the symphony’s potential significance. Impressed by the republican ideals of the French Revolution, he originally named the symphony “Buonaparte,” but when Napoleon crowned himself Emperor, the disillusioned composer tore up the title page and eventually settled on calling his work “Heroic symphony composed to celebrate the memory of a great man” — though this “great man” was an idealization rather than a particular person. Now this “heroic” symphony is commonly known by the nickname “Eroica.”

Prior to the concert, SBCO will host a Supper Club. The Supper Club features a hot, buffet-style dinner and wine tasting starting at 5:30 p.m. on the patio behind the Lobero Theatre. It is a place to make new friends, chat with old friends and engage with other chamber orchestra music aficionados. This homecoming Supper Club will feature an Artist Spotlight and live interview with concertmaster Amy Hershberger.

To purchase tickets to the concert, call the Lobero Theatre box office at 805.963.0761 or click here. A 2-for-1 Mother’s Day promotion is available. To order tickets to the Supper Club ($40), call the SBCO office at 805.966.2441.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 