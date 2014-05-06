Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Starts Search for Executive Director

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra has formed a search committee tasked with finding and hiring an executive director.

The chamber orchestra, which has performed well-known classical repertoire and hosted world-class soloists since 1978, recently decided to change direction from a grassroots to a professionally-managed organization.

Hiring a full-time executive director is the first step toward this change.

“We are dedicated to ensuring the chamber orchestra’s future growth and success, and believe this can best be done with a full-time professional executive director,” said Peter Favero, head of the search committee.

“Our volunteers have been truly outstanding, dedicated individuals,” he said. “We want to maintain the small-town, local feel of the chamber orchestra while adding the extra vision and organization of an executive director.”

Signaling the commitment to recruit a leader to take the chamber orchestra to a new level of institutional impact, the search committee selected Arts Consulting Group, a nationally-recognized search firm that specializes in searches for leaders in the arts and culture sector to participate in the search.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.