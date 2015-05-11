Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Welcomes New Board Member Roy Martinez

Banking executive Roy Martinez is the newest member of the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

As a board member, Martinez will help the 37-year-old SBCO carry out its mission of maintaining the high artistic quality possible, producing the finest music heard in Santa Barbara, and performing well-known repertoire as well as music written in this century.

Martinez has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to his current position of senior private banker at City National Bank, he worked at Union Bank, U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management and Pacific Capital Bank, among others.

Martinez attended UCLA, and his other community involvement includes Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County and the Montecito YMCA Annual Support Campaign.

Other SBCO board members are Jacki Belt, Leslie Bisno, Peter Favero, Mahri Kerley, Peter Madlem, Richard Ross and M. Stephen Weatherford. Board officers are Joe Campanelli, chair; Donald Lafler, president; Robert Hanrahan, treasurer; and Catherine Karayan Wilbur, secretary.

Founded in 1978, the SBCO offers a five-concert subscription series at the Lobero Theater October through May. Heiichiro Ohyama is the music director and conductor of the SBCO.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.